Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

On the last day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹23.95 and closed at ₹23.61. The stock reached a high of ₹24.4 and a low of ₹23.42 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹32,271.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹27 and the 52-week low is ₹6.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 18,099,821 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹23.78. There has been a percent change of 0.72 and a net change of 0.17. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.72% and the actual change in price is 0.17.
Based on the data for the last day of Suzlon's BSE volume, which was 18,099,821 shares, and a closing price of ₹23.61, it can be concluded that there was a significant amount of trading activity for Suzlon's stock. The closing price of ₹23.61 suggests that the stock ended the day at a relatively low value.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!