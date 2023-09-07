Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 07 Sep 2023, by 0.72 %. The stock closed at 23.61 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23.78 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon

On the last day, Suzlon's stock opened at 23.95 and closed at 23.61. The stock reached a high of 24.4 and a low of 23.42 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 32,271.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 27 and the 52-week low is 6.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 18,099,821 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹23.78, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹23.61

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is 23.78. There has been a percent change of 0.72 and a net change of 0.17. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.72% and the actual change in price is 0.17.

07 Sep 2023, 08:12 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹23.61 on last trading day

Based on the data for the last day of Suzlon's BSE volume, which was 18,099,821 shares, and a closing price of 23.61, it can be concluded that there was a significant amount of trading activity for Suzlon's stock. The closing price of 23.61 suggests that the stock ended the day at a relatively low value.

