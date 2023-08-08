Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 08:11 AM ISTLivemint
Suzlon stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2023, by 1.47 %. The stock closed at 18.39 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.66 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading for Suzlon, the stock opened at ₹18.6 and closed at ₹18.39. The high for the day was ₹19 and the low was ₹18.25. The market capitalization of Suzlon stands at ₹23,149.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹20.8 and the 52-week low is ₹5.98. The BSE volume for Suzlon on this day was 18,528,549 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Aug 2023, 08:12:06 AM IST
