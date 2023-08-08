Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

On the last day of trading for Suzlon, the stock opened at ₹18.6 and closed at ₹18.39. The high for the day was ₹19 and the low was ₹18.25. The market capitalization of Suzlon stands at ₹23,149.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹20.8 and the 52-week low is ₹5.98. The BSE volume for Suzlon on this day was 18,528,549 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.