Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2023, by 1.47 %. The stock closed at 18.39 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.66 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon

On the last day of trading for Suzlon, the stock opened at 18.6 and closed at 18.39. The high for the day was 19 and the low was 18.25. The market capitalization of Suzlon stands at 23,149.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 20.8 and the 52-week low is 5.98. The BSE volume for Suzlon on this day was 18,528,549 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2023, 08:12 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹18.39 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Suzlon had a volume of 18,528,549 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 18.39.

