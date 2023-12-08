Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 08 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Dec 2023, 09:57 AM IST
Suzlon Live Updates
08 Dec 2023, 09:44 AM IST
Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹39, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹39.03
08 Dec 2023, 09:32 AM IST
Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.17%
|3 Months
|54.44%
|6 Months
|192.51%
|YTD
|268.4%
|1 Year
|296.45%
08 Dec 2023, 09:01 AM IST
Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹39.03, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹38.93
08 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST
