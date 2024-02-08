Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Soars on Bullish Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 08 Feb 2024, by 2.6 %. The stock closed at 48.01 per share. The stock is currently trading at 49.26 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at 48.31 and closed at 48.01. The highest price reached during the day was 49.93, while the lowest price was 48.2. The company's market capitalization stands at 66,974.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 50.72, while the 52-week low is 6.96. The trading volume on the BSE for the day was 15,900,355 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹49.26, up 2.6% from yesterday's ₹48.01

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 49.26, with a percent change of 2.6 and a net change of 1.25. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.6% and the net change in price is 1.25.

08 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹48.01 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Suzlon BSE had a volume of 15,900,355 shares and closed at a price of 48.01.

