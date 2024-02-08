Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Soars on Bullish Trading Day

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹48.31 and closed at ₹48.01. The highest price reached during the day was ₹49.93, while the lowest price was ₹48.2. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹66,974.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹50.72, while the 52-week low is ₹6.96. The trading volume on the BSE for the day was 15,900,355 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.