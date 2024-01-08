Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon opened at ₹38.8 and closed at ₹38.7. The stock reached a high of ₹40.63 and a low of ₹38.75 during the day. The market capitalization of Suzlon is ₹55,169.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹44, while the 52-week low is ₹6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon was 28,053,468 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST
