Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2024, by 4.99 %. The stock closed at 38.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 40.63 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon opened at 38.8 and closed at 38.7. The stock reached a high of 40.63 and a low of 38.75 during the day. The market capitalization of Suzlon is 55,169.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 44, while the 52-week low is 6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon was 28,053,468 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹38.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Suzlon had a volume of 28,053,468 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 38.7.

