Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Soars: Stock Trading Positively

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹37.8 and closed at ₹36.16. The stock reached a high of ₹37.8 and a low of ₹35 during the day. The market capitalization of Suzlon is currently at ₹50,697.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹36.16, while the 52-week low is ₹6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 29,676,184 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Suzlon Energy
|38.93
|1.58
|4.23
|37.8
|6.96
|48557.73
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|128.7
|-0.2
|-0.16
|148.95
|66.3
|44814.16
|Aia Engineering
|3557.5
|3.8
|0.11
|3840.45
|2385.0
|33554.47
|Thermax
|2900.9
|24.75
|0.86
|3227.85
|1830.35
|32668.44
|Voltas
|822.85
|9.05
|1.11
|933.5
|737.6
|27226.85
The current data shows that the stock price of Suzlon is ₹38.75, with a percent change of 3.75 and a net change of 1.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 3.75% or ₹1.4.
The stock price of Suzlon Energy reached a low of ₹37.6 and a high of ₹38.48 on the current day.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Suzlon is ₹38.29. There has been a 2.52 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.94.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|22.06%
|3 Months
|103.6%
|6 Months
|344.64%
|YTD
|252.36%
|1 Year
|358.28%
The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹37.8. It has experienced a percent change of 1.2, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.45, which means that the stock has gained 0.45 in value. Overall, the stock has shown a positive trend.
On the last day, Suzlon BSE had a trading volume of 29,676,184 shares with a closing price of ₹36.16.
