Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Soars: Stock Trading Positively

3 min read . 10:41 AM IST Trade
Suzlon stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 3.75 %. The stock closed at 37.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 38.75 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at 37.8 and closed at 36.16. The stock reached a high of 37.8 and a low of 35 during the day. The market capitalization of Suzlon is currently at 50,697.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 36.16, while the 52-week low is 6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 29,676,184 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:41 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Suzlon Energy38.931.584.2337.86.9648557.73
Bharat Heavy Electricals128.7-0.2-0.16148.9566.344814.16
Aia Engineering3557.53.80.113840.452385.033554.47
Thermax2900.924.750.863227.851830.3532668.44
Voltas822.859.051.11933.5737.627226.85
08 Nov 2023, 10:37 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹38.75, up 3.75% from yesterday's ₹37.35

The current data shows that the stock price of Suzlon is 38.75, with a percent change of 3.75 and a net change of 1.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 3.75% or 1.4.

08 Nov 2023, 10:17 AM IST Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Suzlon Energy reached a low of 37.6 and a high of 38.48 on the current day.

08 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹38.29, up 2.52% from yesterday's ₹37.35

Based on the current data, the stock price of Suzlon is 38.29. There has been a 2.52 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.94.

08 Nov 2023, 09:42 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week22.06%
3 Months103.6%
6 Months344.64%
YTD252.36%
1 Year358.28%
08 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹37.8, up 1.2% from yesterday's ₹37.35

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 37.8. It has experienced a percent change of 1.2, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.45, which means that the stock has gained 0.45 in value. Overall, the stock has shown a positive trend.

08 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹36.16 on last trading day

On the last day, Suzlon BSE had a trading volume of 29,676,184 shares with a closing price of 36.16.

