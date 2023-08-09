comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Surges in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Surges in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2023, 10:30 AM IST Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 09 Aug 2023, by 4.03 %. The stock closed at 18.63 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.38 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SuzlonPremium
Suzlon

On the last day, Suzlon's opening price was 18.62 and the closing price was 18.66. The stock reached a high of 18.94 and a low of 18.37. The market cap of Suzlon is 23,112.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 20.8 and the 52-week low is 6.6. The BSE volume for Suzlon shares was 25,289,008.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2023, 10:30:05 AM IST

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹19.38, up 4.03% from yesterday's ₹18.63

The current data shows that the stock price of Suzlon is 19.38. There has been a 4.03% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 0.75.

09 Aug 2023, 10:16:50 AM IST

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹19.37, up 3.97% from yesterday's ₹18.63

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 19.37, with a percent change of 3.97 and a net change of 0.74. This means that the stock price has increased by 3.97% or 0.74 points. This is positive news for investors as it indicates a growth in the stock's value. However, it is important to note that this is just a snapshot of the current data and the stock price can fluctuate throughout the trading day.

09 Aug 2023, 10:04:07 AM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹19.37, up 3.97% from yesterday's ₹18.63

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock is currently priced at 19.37. It has experienced a 3.97% increase, resulting in a net change of 0.74.

09 Aug 2023, 09:50:55 AM IST

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹19.41, up 4.19% from yesterday's ₹18.63

The current data shows that the stock price of Suzlon is 19.41, which represents a 4.19% increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.78. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.78 points or units.

Click here for Suzlon Profit Loss

09 Aug 2023, 09:34:07 AM IST

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹19.15, up 2.79% from yesterday's ₹18.63

The current stock price of Suzlon is 19.15, with a net change of 0.52 and a percent change of 2.79. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.79% from its previous value, with a net change of 0.52. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Suzlon.

09 Aug 2023, 09:33:06 AM IST

Suzlon Live Updates

09 Aug 2023, 09:17:26 AM IST

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹19.3, up 3.6% from yesterday's ₹18.63

The current price of Suzlon stock is 19.3, which represents a 3.6% increase. The net change is 0.67.

09 Aug 2023, 09:06:20 AM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹18.63, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹18.66

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 18.63 with a percent change of -0.16. This indicates that the stock has slightly decreased in value. The net change is -0.03, which means the stock has decreased by 0.03 rupees. Overall, the current data suggests that Suzlon stock is experiencing a slight decline in value.

09 Aug 2023, 08:27:07 AM IST

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹18.66 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 25,289,008. The closing price for the shares was 18.66.

