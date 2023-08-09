Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, Suzlon's opening price was ₹18.62 and the closing price was ₹18.66. The stock reached a high of ₹18.94 and a low of ₹18.37. The market cap of Suzlon is ₹23,112.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹20.8 and the 52-week low is ₹6.6. The BSE volume for Suzlon shares was 25,289,008. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹19.38, up 4.03% from yesterday's ₹18.63 The current data shows that the stock price of Suzlon is ₹19.38. There has been a 4.03% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 0.75. Share Via

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹19.37, up 3.97% from yesterday's ₹18.63 The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹19.37, with a percent change of 3.97 and a net change of 0.74. This means that the stock price has increased by 3.97% or 0.74 points. This is positive news for investors as it indicates a growth in the stock's value. However, it is important to note that this is just a snapshot of the current data and the stock price can fluctuate throughout the trading day. Share Via

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹19.37, up 3.97% from yesterday's ₹18.63 The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock is currently priced at ₹19.37. It has experienced a 3.97% increase, resulting in a net change of 0.74. Share Via

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹19.41, up 4.19% from yesterday's ₹18.63 The current data shows that the stock price of Suzlon is ₹19.41, which represents a 4.19% increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.78. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.78 points or units. Click here for Suzlon Profit Loss Share Via

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹19.15, up 2.79% from yesterday's ₹18.63 The current stock price of Suzlon is ₹19.15, with a net change of 0.52 and a percent change of 2.79. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.79% from its previous value, with a net change of 0.52. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Suzlon. Share Via

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹19.3, up 3.6% from yesterday's ₹18.63 The current price of Suzlon stock is ₹19.3, which represents a 3.6% increase. The net change is 0.67. Share Via

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹18.63, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹18.66 The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹18.63 with a percent change of -0.16. This indicates that the stock has slightly decreased in value. The net change is -0.03, which means the stock has decreased by 0.03 rupees. Overall, the current data suggests that Suzlon stock is experiencing a slight decline in value. Share Via

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹18.66 yesterday On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 25,289,008. The closing price for the shares was ₹18.66. Share Via