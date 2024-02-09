Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 09 Feb 2024, by 0.16 %. The stock closed at 49.26 per share. The stock is currently trading at 49.34 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day, Suzlon opened at 49.5 and closed at 49.26. The stock had a high of 49.74 and a low of 48.51. The market capitalization of Suzlon is 67,083.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 50.72, while the 52-week low is 6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon was 10,803,370 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹49.26 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 10,803,370 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 49.26.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!