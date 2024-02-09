Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day, Suzlon opened at ₹49.5 and closed at ₹49.26. The stock had a high of ₹49.74 and a low of ₹48.51. The market capitalization of Suzlon is ₹67,083.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹50.72, while the 52-week low is ₹6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon was 10,803,370 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.