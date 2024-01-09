Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stocks plummet as trading takes a nosedive

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:10 AM IST
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went down today, 09 Jan 2024, by -1.43 %. The stock closed at 42.66 per share. The stock is currently trading at 42.05 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at 41.4 and closed at 40.63. The stock reached a high of 42.66 and a low of 40 during the day. The market capitalization of Suzlon is currently 57,926.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 44, while the 52-week low is 6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon's shares on this day was 22,146,707.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:10 AM IST Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Suzlon Energy stock reached a low of 41.5 and a high of 43.4.

09 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Suzlon Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹42.05, down -1.43% from yesterday's ₹42.66

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 42.05 with a percent change of -1.43 and a net change of -0.61. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.43% and the price has decreased by 0.61.

09 Jan 2024, 09:34 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.65%
3 Months41.45%
6 Months145.53%
YTD11.52%
1 Year317.65%
09 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹42.66, up 5% from yesterday's ₹40.63

The current data shows that the stock price of Suzlon has increased by 5% to 42.66. This translates to a net change of 2.03.

09 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹40.63 on last trading day

On the last day, Suzlon's trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 22,146,707 shares. The closing price of the stock was 40.63.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.