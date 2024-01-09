Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stocks plummet as trading takes a nosedive

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹41.4 and closed at ₹40.63. The stock reached a high of ₹42.66 and a low of ₹40 during the day. The market capitalization of Suzlon is currently ₹57,926.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹44, while the 52-week low is ₹6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon's shares on this day was 22,146,707.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, Suzlon Energy stock reached a low of ₹41.5 and a high of ₹43.4.
The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹42.05 with a percent change of -1.43 and a net change of -0.61. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.43% and the price has decreased by 0.61.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.65%
|3 Months
|41.45%
|6 Months
|145.53%
|YTD
|11.52%
|1 Year
|317.65%
The current data shows that the stock price of Suzlon has increased by 5% to ₹42.66. This translates to a net change of ₹2.03.
On the last day, Suzlon's trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 22,146,707 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹40.63.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!