Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Sees Positive Trading Performance Today

On the last day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹37.8 and closed at ₹37.35. The stock's highest value during the day was ₹39.2, while the lowest value was ₹37. The market capitalization of Suzlon is ₹50,792.51 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹37.8, and the 52-week low is ₹6.96. The stock's trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 22,846,510 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.