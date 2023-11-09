Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Sees Positive Trading Performance Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 37.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 37.42 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon

On the last day, Suzlon's stock opened at 37.8 and closed at 37.35. The stock's highest value during the day was 39.2, while the lowest value was 37. The market capitalization of Suzlon is 50,792.51 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 37.8, and the 52-week low is 6.96. The stock's trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 22,846,510 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week19.49%
3 Months94.81%
6 Months347.9%
YTD252.83%
1 Year358.9%
09 Nov 2023, 09:15 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹37.42, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹37.35

The current stock price of Suzlon is 37.42. There has been a 0.19% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.07.

09 Nov 2023, 08:20 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹37.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 22,846,510. The closing price for the shares was 37.35.

