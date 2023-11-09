Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Sees Positive Trading Performance Today

On the last day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹37.8 and closed at ₹37.35. The stock's highest value during the day was ₹39.2, while the lowest value was ₹37. The market capitalization of Suzlon is ₹50,792.51 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹37.8, and the 52-week low is ₹6.96. The stock's trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 22,846,510 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|19.49%
|3 Months
|94.81%
|6 Months
|347.9%
|YTD
|252.83%
|1 Year
|358.9%
The current stock price of Suzlon is ₹37.42. There has been a 0.19% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.07.
On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 22,846,510. The closing price for the shares was ₹37.35.
