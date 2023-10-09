Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock plummets in trading session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -4.63 %. The stock closed at 29.14 per share. The stock is currently trading at 27.79 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at 28.94 and closed at 29.69. The stock reached a high of 29.82 and a low of 28.44 during the day. The market capitalization of Suzlon is currently 39,555.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is also 29.82, while the 52-week low is 6.6. The BSE volume for Suzlon shares on this day was 42,582,846 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:13 AM IST Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Suzlon Energy reached its low point today at 27.69 and its high point at 28.39.

09 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹27.79, down -4.63% from yesterday's ₹29.14

The current data shows that the stock price of Suzlon is 27.79. There has been a 4.63% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -1.35.

09 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹29.14, down -1.85% from yesterday's ₹29.69

The current data shows that the price of Suzlon stock is 29.14. It has experienced a percent change of -1.85, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.55, meaning that the stock has decreased by 0.55 points. Overall, the stock value has decreased, which may be of concern to investors.

09 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹29.69 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 42,582,846. The closing price for the stock was 29.69.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.