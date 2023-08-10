Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 08:10 AM ISTLivemint
Suzlon stock price went up today, 10 Aug 2023, by 4.99 %. The stock closed at 18.63 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.56 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹18.84 and closed at ₹18.63. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹19.56, while the lowest was ₹18.84. The company has a market capitalization of ₹24,265.85 crore. The 52-week high for Suzlon's stock is ₹20.8, and the 52-week low is ₹6.6. On the BSE, a total volume of 87,384,720 shares were traded.
