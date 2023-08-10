Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 10 Aug 2023, by 4.99 %. The stock closed at 18.63 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.56 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at 18.84 and closed at 18.63. The highest price recorded during the day was 19.56, while the lowest was 18.84. The company has a market capitalization of 24,265.85 crore. The 52-week high for Suzlon's stock is 20.8, and the 52-week low is 6.6. On the BSE, a total volume of 87,384,720 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Aug 2023, 08:10 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹18.63 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 87,384,720. The closing price of the shares was 18.63.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.