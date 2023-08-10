Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹18.84 and closed at ₹18.63. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹19.56, while the lowest was ₹18.84. The company has a market capitalization of ₹24,265.85 crore. The 52-week high for Suzlon's stock is ₹20.8, and the 52-week low is ₹6.6. On the BSE, a total volume of 87,384,720 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.