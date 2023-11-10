Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹37.95 and closed at ₹37.42. The highest price reached during the day was ₹38.45, while the lowest price was ₹37.1. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹50,656.78 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was ₹39.2 and the lowest price was ₹6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon shares was 9,133,124.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.