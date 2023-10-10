Hello User
Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went down today, 10 Oct 2023, by -4.98 %. The stock closed at 29.14 per share. The stock is currently trading at 27.69 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at 28.11 and closed at 29.14. The stock reached a high of 28.39 and a low of 27.69 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 37,587.0 crore. The 52-week high for Suzlon's stock is 29.82 and the 52-week low is 6.6. On the BSE, a total of 32,270,913 shares of Suzlon were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹29.14 on last trading day

The BSE volume for Suzlon on the last day was 32,270,913 shares, with a closing price of 29.14.

