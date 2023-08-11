Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Soars: Positive Trading Day for the Company

On the last day of trading, Suzlon opened at ₹19.97 and closed at ₹19.56. The stock had a high of ₹20.53 and a low of ₹19.93. The market capitalization of Suzlon is ₹25,469.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹20.8 and the 52-week low is ₹6.6. The BSE volume for Suzlon was 54,152,568 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.