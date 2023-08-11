comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 11 2023 09:46:06
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.2 0.17%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,174 3.47%
  1. Tech Mahindra share price
  2. 1,230 -0.51%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 622.65 0.74%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 244.3 0.95%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Soars: Positive Trading Day for the Company
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Soars: Positive Trading Day for the Company

1 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2023, 09:41 AM IST Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 11 Aug 2023, by 1.22 %. The stock closed at 20.53 per share. The stock is currently trading at 20.78 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SuzlonPremium
Suzlon

On the last day of trading, Suzlon opened at 19.97 and closed at 19.56. The stock had a high of 20.53 and a low of 19.93. The market capitalization of Suzlon is 25,469.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 20.8 and the 52-week low is 6.6. The BSE volume for Suzlon was 54,152,568 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Aug 2023, 09:40:59 AM IST

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹20.78, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹20.53

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 20.78, which indicates the value of the stock in the market. The percent change is 1.22%, which represents the percentage increase or decrease in the stock price compared to the previous trading day. In this case, the stock price has increased by 1.22%. The net change is 0.25, which shows the actual change in the stock price. In this case, the stock price has increased by 0.25.

11 Aug 2023, 09:35:30 AM IST

Suzlon Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week13.93%
3 Months130.8%
6 Months122.28%
YTD92.92%
1 Year200.97%
11 Aug 2023, 09:32:36 AM IST

Suzlon Live Updates

11 Aug 2023, 09:00:15 AM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹20.53, up 4.96% from yesterday's ₹19.56

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is 20.53 with a percent change of 4.96 and a net change of 0.97. This indicates that the stock has increased by 4.96% or 0.97 points. However, without further information about the context and historical data, it is difficult to draw any definitive conclusions about the performance of Suzlon stock.

11 Aug 2023, 08:13:45 AM IST

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹19.56 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Suzlon had a BSE volume of 54,152,568 shares with a closing price of 19.56.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout