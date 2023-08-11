Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Soars: Positive Trading Day for the Company

On the last day of trading, Suzlon opened at ₹19.97 and closed at ₹19.56. The stock had a high of ₹20.53 and a low of ₹19.93. The market capitalization of Suzlon is ₹25,469.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹20.8 and the 52-week low is ₹6.6. The BSE volume for Suzlon was 54,152,568 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹20.78, which indicates the value of the stock in the market. The percent change is 1.22%, which represents the percentage increase or decrease in the stock price compared to the previous trading day. In this case, the stock price has increased by 1.22%. The net change is 0.25, which shows the actual change in the stock price. In this case, the stock price has increased by ₹0.25.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|13.93%
|3 Months
|130.8%
|6 Months
|122.28%
|YTD
|92.92%
|1 Year
|200.97%
The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹20.53 with a percent change of 4.96 and a net change of 0.97. This indicates that the stock has increased by 4.96% or 0.97 points. However, without further information about the context and historical data, it is difficult to draw any definitive conclusions about the performance of Suzlon stock.
