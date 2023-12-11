Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2023

Suzlon stock price went down today, 11 Dec 2023, by -0.36 %. The stock closed at 38.68 per share. The stock is currently trading at 38.54 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Dec 2023, 09:40:04 AM IST
11 Dec 2023, 09:36:36 AM IST
Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
-1.65%
3 Months
53.68%
6 Months
176.79%
YTD
265.57%
1 Year
295.41%
11 Dec 2023, 09:08:57 AM IST
Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹38.68, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹39.03
11 Dec 2023, 08:02:33 AM IST
