Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST
Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹38.54, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹38.68
11 Dec 2023, 09:36 AM IST
Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.65%
|3 Months
|53.68%
|6 Months
|176.79%
|YTD
|265.57%
|1 Year
|295.41%
11 Dec 2023, 09:08 AM IST
Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹38.68, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹39.03
11 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST
Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹39.03 on last trading day