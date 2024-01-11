Hello User
Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 11 Jan 2024, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 43.41 per share. The stock is currently trading at 43.51 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock opened at 44.02 and closed at 43.41 on the last day. The high for the day was 44.2 and the low was 42.01. The market capitalization of the company is 59,080.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 44 and the 52-week low is 6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,725,220 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 5,725,220. The closing price for the shares was 43.41.

