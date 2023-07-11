Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon closed today at 17.94, up 3.28% from yesterday's 17.37

1 min read . 11 Jul 2023 Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 11 Jul 2023, by 3.28 %. The stock closed at 17.37 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.94 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon

On the last day of trading, Suzlon opened at 18.09 and closed at 17.89. The stock reached a high of 18.09 and a low of 17.2. The market capitalization of Suzlon is 17,496.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 18.54 and the 52-week low is 5.43. The BSE volume for Suzlon shares was 33,794,554.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2023, 04:13 PM IST Suzlon share price update :Suzlon closed today at ₹17.94, up 3.28% from yesterday's ₹17.37

Today, Suzlon stock closed at 17.94 with a percent change of 3.28 and a net change of 0.57 compared to yesterday's closing price of 17.37.

11 Jul 2023, 03:21 PM IST Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹17.93, up 3.22% from yesterday's ₹17.37

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 17.93, which represents a 3.22% increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.56.

11 Jul 2023, 03:07 PM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹18.06, up 3.97% from yesterday's ₹17.37

The current stock price of Suzlon is 18.06, which represents a 3.97% increase from the previous trading day. The stock has experienced a net change of 0.69.

11 Jul 2023, 02:53 PM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹18.17, up 4.61% from yesterday's ₹17.37

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 18.17. There has been a percent change of 4.61, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.8, indicating that the stock price has increased by 0.8.

11 Jul 2023, 02:35 PM IST Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹18.18, up 4.66% from yesterday's ₹17.37

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is 18.18. There has been a 4.66% percent change, which translates to a net change of 0.81.

11 Jul 2023, 02:23 PM IST Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹18.05, up 3.91% from yesterday's ₹17.37

The current data shows that the stock price of Suzlon is 18.05. It has experienced a 3.91% increase, resulting in a net change of 0.68.

11 Jul 2023, 02:03 PM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹18.03, up 3.8% from yesterday's ₹17.37

The current data indicates that the stock price of Suzlon is 18.03, with a percent change of 3.8 and a net change of 0.66. This means that the stock price has increased by 3.8% and the net change in the price is 0.66.

11 Jul 2023, 01:52 PM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹18.09, up 4.15% from yesterday's ₹17.37

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 18.09. It has experienced a percent change of 4.15, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 0.72, suggesting that the stock has gained 0.72 units in value.

11 Jul 2023, 01:32 PM IST Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹18.09, up 4.15% from yesterday's ₹17.37

The current data shows that Suzlon stock has a price of 18.09, which represents a 4.15% increase from the previous day's closing price. The stock has experienced a net change of 0.72, indicating a significant increase in value.

11 Jul 2023, 01:16 PM IST Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹18.08, up 4.09% from yesterday's ₹17.37

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 18.08, representing a 4.09% percent change and a net change of 0.71. This means that the stock price has increased by 4.09% from its previous value and has risen by 0.71.

11 Jul 2023, 01:06 PM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹18.09, up 4.15% from yesterday's ₹17.37

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 18.09, which is an increase of 4.15% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 0.72. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement in value, indicating potential growth for the company.

11 Jul 2023, 12:52 PM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹18.08, up 4.09% from yesterday's ₹17.37

The current data shows that the stock price of Suzlon is 18.08, with a percent change of 4.09 and a net change of 0.71. This means that the stock has increased by 4.09% and the price has gone up by 0.71 points. Overall, this suggests a positive movement in the stock price of Suzlon.

11 Jul 2023, 12:30 PM IST Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹18.13, up 4.38% from yesterday's ₹17.37

The current stock price of Suzlon is 18.13, with a percent change of 4.38 and a net change of 0.76. This means that the stock has increased by 4.38% from its previous value and has gained 0.76 points. Overall, this indicates that Suzlon's stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

11 Jul 2023, 12:17 PM IST Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹17.99, up 3.57% from yesterday's ₹17.37

The current data shows that the price of Suzlon stock is 17.99, with a percent change of 3.57 and a net change of 0.62. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its price, increasing by 3.57% or 0.62 points.

11 Jul 2023, 12:01 PM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹18.07, up 4.03% from yesterday's ₹17.37

The current data shows that Suzlon stock has a price of 18.07. It has experienced a 4.03 percent change, indicating a positive movement in the stock's value. The net change is 0.7, suggesting a slight increase in the stock's price.

11 Jul 2023, 11:51 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹18.23, up 4.95% from yesterday's ₹17.37

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 18.23. There has been a percent change of 4.95, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.86, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 11:31 AM IST Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹18.05, up 3.91% from yesterday's ₹17.37

The current price of Suzlon stock is 18.05, which represents a 3.91% increase from the previous trading day. There has been a net change of 0.68 in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 11:15 AM IST Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹17.98, up 3.51% from yesterday's ₹17.37

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 17.98 with a percent change of 3.51 and a net change of 0.61. This means that the stock price has increased by 3.51% and the net change is an increase of 0.61.

11 Jul 2023, 11:00 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹17.84, up 2.71% from yesterday's ₹17.37

The stock price of Suzlon has increased by 2.71% or 0.47, reaching a current price of 17.84.

11 Jul 2023, 10:46 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹17.83, up 2.65% from yesterday's ₹17.37

The current price of Suzlon stock is 17.83, with a percent change of 2.65 and a net change of 0.46. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.65% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of 0.46.

11 Jul 2023, 10:35 AM IST Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹17.84, up 2.71% from yesterday's ₹17.37

The current data shows that the Suzlon stock has a price of 17.84, which represents a 2.71% increase. The net change is 0.47, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 10:17 AM IST Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹17.88, up 2.94% from yesterday's ₹17.37

The current data shows that the stock price of Suzlon is 17.88, with a percent change of 2.94 and a net change of 0.51. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.94% and the net change in price is 0.51.

11 Jul 2023, 10:05 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹17.69, up 1.84% from yesterday's ₹17.37

The current stock price of Suzlon is 17.69, with a percent change of 1.84 and a net change of 0.32. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.84% and has gained 0.32 points.

11 Jul 2023, 09:49 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹17.47, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹17.37

The current data shows that the stock price of Suzlon is 17.47. There has been a percent change of 0.58, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.1, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 09:34 AM IST Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹17.17, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹17.37

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is 17.17. There has been a percent change of -1.15, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.2, suggesting a decrease of 0.2 in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 09:15 AM IST Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹17.51, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹17.37

The current stock price of Suzlon is 17.51, which represents a percent change of 0.81 and a net change of 0.14. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.81% or 0.14.

11 Jul 2023, 09:04 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹17.37, down -2.91% from yesterday's ₹17.89

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is 17.37, with a percent change of -2.91 and a net change of -0.52. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 2.91% and the price has dropped by 0.52.

11 Jul 2023, 08:12 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹17.89 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 33,794,554 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 17.89.

