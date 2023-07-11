Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon closed today at 17.94, up 3.28% from yesterday's 17.37

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon closed today at ₹17.94, up 3.28% from yesterday's ₹17.37 Today, Suzlon stock closed at ₹17.94 with a percent change of 3.28 and a net change of 0.57 compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹17.37.

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹17.93, up 3.22% from yesterday's ₹17.37 The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹17.93, which represents a 3.22% increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.56. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹18.06, up 3.97% from yesterday's ₹17.37 The current stock price of Suzlon is ₹18.06, which represents a 3.97% increase from the previous trading day. The stock has experienced a net change of 0.69.

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹18.17, up 4.61% from yesterday's ₹17.37 The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹18.17. There has been a percent change of 4.61, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.8, indicating that the stock price has increased by 0.8. Click here for Suzlon Key Metrics {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹18.18, up 4.66% from yesterday's ₹17.37 The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹18.18. There has been a 4.66% percent change, which translates to a net change of 0.81.

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹18.05, up 3.91% from yesterday's ₹17.37 The current data shows that the stock price of Suzlon is ₹18.05. It has experienced a 3.91% increase, resulting in a net change of 0.68. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹18.03, up 3.8% from yesterday's ₹17.37 The current data indicates that the stock price of Suzlon is ₹18.03, with a percent change of 3.8 and a net change of 0.66. This means that the stock price has increased by 3.8% and the net change in the price is 0.66.

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹18.09, up 4.15% from yesterday's ₹17.37 The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹18.09. It has experienced a percent change of 4.15, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 0.72, suggesting that the stock has gained 0.72 units in value. Click here for Suzlon Board Meetings {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Suzlon bags 47.6MW wind energy project from KP Group in Gujarat https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/suzlon-group-bags-47-6-mw-wind-power-project-order-from-kp-group-in-gujarat-india-project-to-be-commissioned-in-2024-11689062219233.html

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹18.09, up 4.15% from yesterday's ₹17.37 The current data shows that Suzlon stock has a price of ₹18.09, which represents a 4.15% increase from the previous day's closing price. The stock has experienced a net change of 0.72, indicating a significant increase in value. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹18.08, up 4.09% from yesterday's ₹17.37 The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹18.08, representing a 4.09% percent change and a net change of 0.71. This means that the stock price has increased by 4.09% from its previous value and has risen by 0.71.

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹18.09, up 4.15% from yesterday's ₹17.37 The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹18.09, which is an increase of 4.15% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 0.72. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement in value, indicating potential growth for the company.

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹18.08, up 4.09% from yesterday's ₹17.37 The current data shows that the stock price of Suzlon is ₹18.08, with a percent change of 4.09 and a net change of 0.71. This means that the stock has increased by 4.09% and the price has gone up by 0.71 points. Overall, this suggests a positive movement in the stock price of Suzlon. Click here for Suzlon AGM

Suzlon Live Updates

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹18.13, up 4.38% from yesterday's ₹17.37 The current stock price of Suzlon is ₹18.13, with a percent change of 4.38 and a net change of 0.76. This means that the stock has increased by 4.38% from its previous value and has gained 0.76 points. Overall, this indicates that Suzlon's stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹17.99, up 3.57% from yesterday's ₹17.37 The current data shows that the price of Suzlon stock is ₹17.99, with a percent change of 3.57 and a net change of 0.62. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its price, increasing by 3.57% or 0.62 points.

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹18.07, up 4.03% from yesterday's ₹17.37 The current data shows that Suzlon stock has a price of ₹18.07. It has experienced a 4.03 percent change, indicating a positive movement in the stock's value. The net change is 0.7, suggesting a slight increase in the stock's price.

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹18.23, up 4.95% from yesterday's ₹17.37 The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹18.23. There has been a percent change of 4.95, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.86, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Click here for Suzlon News

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹18.05, up 3.91% from yesterday's ₹17.37 The current price of Suzlon stock is ₹18.05, which represents a 3.91% increase from the previous trading day. There has been a net change of 0.68 in the stock price.

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹17.98, up 3.51% from yesterday's ₹17.37 The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹17.98 with a percent change of 3.51 and a net change of 0.61. This means that the stock price has increased by 3.51% and the net change is an increase of 0.61.

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹17.84, up 2.71% from yesterday's ₹17.37 The stock price of Suzlon has increased by 2.71% or ₹0.47, reaching a current price of ₹17.84.

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹17.83, up 2.65% from yesterday's ₹17.37 The current price of Suzlon stock is ₹17.83, with a percent change of 2.65 and a net change of 0.46. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.65% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of 0.46. Click here for Suzlon Dividend

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹17.84, up 2.71% from yesterday's ₹17.37 The current data shows that the Suzlon stock has a price of ₹17.84, which represents a 2.71% increase. The net change is 0.47, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹17.88, up 2.94% from yesterday's ₹17.37 The current data shows that the stock price of Suzlon is ₹17.88, with a percent change of 2.94 and a net change of 0.51. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.94% and the net change in price is 0.51.

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹17.69, up 1.84% from yesterday's ₹17.37 The current stock price of Suzlon is ₹17.69, with a percent change of 1.84 and a net change of 0.32. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.84% and has gained 0.32 points.

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹17.47, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹17.37 The current data shows that the stock price of Suzlon is ₹17.47. There has been a percent change of 0.58, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.1, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price. Click here for Suzlon Profit Loss

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹17.17, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹17.37 The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹17.17. There has been a percent change of -1.15, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.2, suggesting a decrease of 0.2 in the stock price.

Suzlon Live Updates

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹17.51, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹17.37 The current stock price of Suzlon is ₹17.51, which represents a percent change of 0.81 and a net change of 0.14. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.81% or ₹0.14.

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹17.37, down -2.91% from yesterday's ₹17.89 The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹17.37, with a percent change of -2.91 and a net change of -0.52. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 2.91% and the price has dropped by ₹0.52.