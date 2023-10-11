Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock surges in positive trading session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 4.85 %. The stock closed at 26.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 27.68 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at 26.46 and closed at 27.69. The stock reached a high of 27.05 and a low of 26.31. The company has a market capitalization of 35,835.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 29.82, while the 52-week low is 6.6. The stock had a trading volume of 23,556,799 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹27.68, up 4.85% from yesterday's ₹26.4

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 27.68, which represents a 4.85% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 1.28.

11 Oct 2023, 09:09 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹26.4, down -4.66% from yesterday's ₹27.69

Suzlon stock has experienced a decrease in price, with a current price of 26.4. The percent change is -4.66, indicating a negative trend, and the net change is -1.29, showing a decrease in value.

11 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹27.69 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Suzlon on the BSE had a volume of 23,556,799 shares with a closing price of 27.69.

