Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock surges in positive trading session

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹26.46 and closed at ₹27.69. The stock reached a high of ₹27.05 and a low of ₹26.31. The company has a market capitalization of ₹35,835.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹29.82, while the 52-week low is ₹6.6. The stock had a trading volume of 23,556,799 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.