Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock surges in positive trading session

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹26.46 and closed at ₹27.69. The stock reached a high of ₹27.05 and a low of ₹26.31. The company has a market capitalization of ₹35,835.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹29.82, while the 52-week low is ₹6.6. The stock had a trading volume of 23,556,799 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹27.68, which represents a 4.85% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 1.28.
Suzlon stock has experienced a decrease in price, with a current price of ₹26.4. The percent change is -4.66, indicating a negative trend, and the net change is -1.29, showing a decrease in value.
On the last day of trading, Suzlon on the BSE had a volume of 23,556,799 shares with a closing price of ₹27.69.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!