Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went down today, 11 Sep 2023, by -0.41 %. The stock closed at 24.12 per share. The stock is currently trading at 24.02 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at 24.19 and closed at 24.12. The stock reached a high of 24.29 and a low of 23.63 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 32,597.3 crores. The 52-week high for Suzlon's stock is 27, while the 52-week low is 6.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 19,339,900 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 19,339,900. The closing price for the shares was 24.12.

