Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹24.19 and closed at ₹24.12. The stock reached a high of ₹24.29 and a low of ₹23.63 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹32,597.3 crores. The 52-week high for Suzlon's stock is ₹27, while the 52-week low is ₹6.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 19,339,900 shares.
11 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST
Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹24.12 on last trading day
