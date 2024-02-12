Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stocks plummet as market sentiment turns sour

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:57 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -0.7 %. The stock closed at 47.38 per share. The stock is currently trading at 47.05 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon's open price was 49.4 and the close price was 49.34. The stock had a high of 49.4 and a low of 46.88. The market capitalization of Suzlon was 64,418.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 50.72 and the 52-week low was 6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon was 9,582,765 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:57 AM IST Suzlon Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:42 AM IST Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹47.05, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹47.38

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 47.05, with a percent change of -0.7 and a net change of -0.33. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.7% and the net change in price is a decrease of 0.33. This indicates a negative movement in the stock price.

12 Feb 2024, 09:32 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.57%
3 Months13.26%
6 Months134.41%
YTD23.95%
1 Year414.67%
12 Feb 2024, 09:09 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹47.38, down -3.97% from yesterday's ₹49.34

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is 47.38 with a percent change of -3.97. This means that the stock has decreased by 3.97% from its previous value. The net change is -1.96, indicating that the stock has decreased by 1.96 in value.

12 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹49.34 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 9,582,765. The closing price for the shares was 49.34.

