Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stocks plummet as market sentiment turns sour

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon's open price was ₹49.4 and the close price was ₹49.34. The stock had a high of ₹49.4 and a low of ₹46.88. The market capitalization of Suzlon was ₹64,418.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹50.72 and the 52-week low was ₹6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon was 9,582,765 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.