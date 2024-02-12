Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stocks plummet as market sentiment turns sour

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon's open price was ₹49.4 and the close price was ₹49.34. The stock had a high of ₹49.4 and a low of ₹46.88. The market capitalization of Suzlon was ₹64,418.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹50.72 and the 52-week low was ₹6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon was 9,582,765 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹47.05, with a percent change of -0.7 and a net change of -0.33. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.7% and the net change in price is a decrease of 0.33. This indicates a negative movement in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.57%
|3 Months
|13.26%
|6 Months
|134.41%
|YTD
|23.95%
|1 Year
|414.67%
The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹47.38 with a percent change of -3.97. This means that the stock has decreased by 3.97% from its previous value. The net change is -1.96, indicating that the stock has decreased by ₹1.96 in value.
On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 9,582,765. The closing price for the shares was ₹49.34.
