Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock surges as positive trading continues

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹44 and closed at ₹43.51. The stock reached a high of ₹44 and a low of ₹42.7 during the day. The market capitalization of Suzlon is ₹59,107.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹44.2, while the 52-week low is ₹6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon shares was 4,434,461.
The low price of Suzlon Energy stock today was ₹43.15, while the high price reached ₹43.89.
The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹43.7 with a percentage change of 0.39 and a net change of 0.17. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|12.66%
|3 Months
|48.69%
|6 Months
|148.43%
|YTD
|14.14%
|1 Year
|331.68%
The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹43.53. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.05 and a net change of 0.02.
On the last day, Suzlon had a trading volume of 4,434,461 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹43.51.
