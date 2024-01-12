Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock surges as positive trading continues

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 0.39 %. The stock closed at 43.53 per share. The stock is currently trading at 43.7 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at 44 and closed at 43.51. The stock reached a high of 44 and a low of 42.7 during the day. The market capitalization of Suzlon is 59,107.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 44.2, while the 52-week low is 6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon shares was 4,434,461.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:22 AM IST Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Suzlon Energy stock today was 43.15, while the high price reached 43.89.

12 Jan 2024, 09:56 AM IST Suzlon Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:49 AM IST Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹43.7, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹43.53

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is 43.7 with a percentage change of 0.39 and a net change of 0.17. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

12 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week12.66%
3 Months48.69%
6 Months148.43%
YTD14.14%
1 Year331.68%
12 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹43.53, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹43.51

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 43.53. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.05 and a net change of 0.02.

12 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹43.51 on last trading day

On the last day, Suzlon had a trading volume of 4,434,461 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 43.51.

