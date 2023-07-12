comScore
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon closed today at 18, up 0.33% from yesterday's 17.94
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon closed today at ₹18, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹17.94

Updated: 12 Jul 2023, 04:06 PM IST

Suzlon stock price went up today, 12 Jul 2023, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 17.94 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at 17.47 and closed at 17.37. The highest price reached during the day was 18.23, while the lowest price was 17.03. The market capitalization of Suzlon is currently valued at 18,071.12 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 18.54, and the 52-week low is 5.43. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 73,529,764.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2023, 04:06:42 PM IST

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon closed today at ₹18, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹17.94

The closing price for Suzlon stock today was 18, with a net change of 0.06 and a percent change of 0.33. Yesterday's closing price was 17.94.

12 Jul 2023, 03:22:50 PM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹18.05, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹17.94

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that its price is 18.05, with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 0.11. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

12 Jul 2023, 03:02:35 PM IST

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹17.98, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹17.94

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 17.98, which represents a 0.22 percent increase. The net change is 0.04, indicating a slight positive movement in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 02:53:47 PM IST

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹18.04, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹17.94

The current data for Suzlon stock shows a price of 18.04, with a percent change of 0.56 and a net change of 0.1. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.56% or 0.1 points.

12 Jul 2023, 02:37:52 PM IST

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹18.14, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹17.94

Based on the current data, the Suzlon stock is priced at 18.14. It has experienced a percent change of 1.11, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.2, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 02:22:11 PM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹17.97, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹17.94

The current data shows that the stock price of Suzlon is 17.97. There has been a 0.17 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.03.

12 Jul 2023, 02:04:56 PM IST

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹18.02, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹17.94

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock is priced at 18.02. There has been a 0.45% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.08.

12 Jul 2023, 01:50:24 PM IST

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹18.06, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹17.94

The current stock price of Suzlon is 18.06, with a percent change of 0.67 and a net change of 0.12. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.67% or 0.12 points. The stock is currently trading at 18.06.

12 Jul 2023, 01:37:44 PM IST

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹18.04, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹17.94

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 18.04 with a percent change of 0.56 and a net change of 0.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.1, or 0.56%, from the previous trading session. Overall, the stock has shown a slight increase in value.

12 Jul 2023, 01:06:52 PM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹18.04, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹17.94

The current price of Suzlon stock is 18.04, with a percent change of 0.56 and a net change of 0.1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 12:50:30 PM IST

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹18.03, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹17.94

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 18.03. There has been a 0.5% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.09.

12 Jul 2023, 12:32:43 PM IST

Suzlon Live Updates

12 Jul 2023, 12:32:22 PM IST

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹17.99, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹17.94

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 17.99, with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 0.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price of Suzlon.

12 Jul 2023, 12:21:22 PM IST

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹18.02, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹17.94

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 18.02. There has been a percent change of 0.45, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.08, meaning that the stock has increased by 0.08 points.

12 Jul 2023, 12:06:17 PM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹17.97, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹17.94

According to the current data, the Suzlon stock price is 17.97 with a percent change of 0.17. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.17% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is 0.03, indicating that the stock has increased by 0.03.

12 Jul 2023, 11:45:49 AM IST

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹18.05, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹17.94

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 18.05, with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 0.11. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.11 points or 0.61% compared to the previous trading session.

12 Jul 2023, 11:31:32 AM IST

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹18.16, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹17.94

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 18.16, with a percent change of 1.23 and a net change of 0.22. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.23% and has a net gain of 0.22.

12 Jul 2023, 11:17:26 AM IST

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹18.24, up 1.67% from yesterday's ₹17.94

The current data shows that the stock price of Suzlon is 18.24. There has been a percent change of 1.67, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.3, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, these numbers indicate a positive trend in the Suzlon stock.

12 Jul 2023, 11:06:39 AM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹18.25, up 1.73% from yesterday's ₹17.94

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 18.25, with a percent change of 1.73 and a net change of 0.31. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

12 Jul 2023, 10:45:11 AM IST

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹18.33, up 2.17% from yesterday's ₹17.94

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is 18.33, with a percentage change of 2.17% and a net change of 0.39. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.17% from the previous trading session, resulting in a net increase of 0.39. This indicates positive movement in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 10:32:52 AM IST

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹18.26, up 1.78% from yesterday's ₹17.94

The current data shows that the stock price of Suzlon is 18.26. There has been a percent change of 1.78, indicating a slight increase, and a net change of 0.32. This suggests that the stock has experienced a small positive movement.

12 Jul 2023, 10:22:14 AM IST

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹18.31, up 2.06% from yesterday's ₹17.94

The current price of Suzlon stock is 18.31, which represents a 2.06% increase from the previous trading day. This translates to a net change of 0.37.

12 Jul 2023, 10:00:02 AM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹18.48, up 3.01% from yesterday's ₹17.94

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is 18.48 with a percent change of 3.01. This indicates that the stock has increased by 3.01% from its previous value. The net change is 0.54, which means that the stock has increased by 0.54 units. Overall, the stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.

12 Jul 2023, 09:46:40 AM IST

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹18, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹17.94

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is 18. There has been a 0.33 percent change, with a net change of 0.06.

12 Jul 2023, 09:35:53 AM IST

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹17.93, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹17.94

Based on the current data, the price of Suzlon stock is 17.93. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.06 and a net change of -0.01.

12 Jul 2023, 09:21:45 AM IST

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹18.04, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹17.94

The current price of Suzlon stock is 18.04, with a percent change of 0.56 and a net change of 0.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.56% and the actual increase in price is 0.1.

12 Jul 2023, 09:06:19 AM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹17.94, up 3.28% from yesterday's ₹17.37

The current data shows that Suzlon stock is trading at a price of 17.94. There has been a 3.28% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.57. This suggests that there has been a positive movement in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 08:08:19 AM IST

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹17.37 yesterday

On the last day of Suzlon BSE trading, the volume of shares transacted was 73,529,764. The closing price for the day was 17.37.

