Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 5 %. The stock closed at 26.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 27.72 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon

On the last day, Suzlon's stock opened at 26.25 and closed at 26.4. The stock reached a high of 27.72 and a low of 26.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Suzlon is currently 37,627.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 29.82, while the 52-week low is 6.6. The BSE volume for Suzlon shares on that day was 25,553,355.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹26.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, there were 25,553,355 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 26.4.

