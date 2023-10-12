Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

On the last day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹26.25 and closed at ₹26.4. The stock reached a high of ₹27.72 and a low of ₹26.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Suzlon is currently ₹37,627.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹29.82, while the 52-week low is ₹6.6. The BSE volume for Suzlon shares on that day was 25,553,355.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST
Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹26.4 on last trading day
