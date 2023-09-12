Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's Stock Soaring in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 12 Sep 2023, by 0.58 %. The stock closed at 24.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 24.19 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at 24.26 and closed at 24.02. The stock's high for the day was 24.4, while the low was 23.75. The company has a market capitalization of 32,638.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 27, and the 52-week low is 6.6. On the BSE, a total of 13,501,654 shares were traded for Suzlon.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Suzlon Live Updates

12 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.41%
3 Months46.58%
6 Months196.3%
YTD126.42%
1 Year172.27%
12 Sep 2023, 09:11 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹24.19, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹24.05

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is 24.19. There has been a 0.58% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.14.

12 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹24.02 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 13,501,654. The closing price for the stock on that day was 24.02.

