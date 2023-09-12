Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's Stock Soaring in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹24.26 and closed at ₹24.02. The stock's high for the day was ₹24.4, while the low was ₹23.75. The company has a market capitalization of ₹32,638.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹27, and the 52-week low is ₹6.6. On the BSE, a total of 13,501,654 shares were traded for Suzlon.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.41%
|3 Months
|46.58%
|6 Months
|196.3%
|YTD
|126.42%
|1 Year
|172.27%
