Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stocks plummet in trading today

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹47.94 and closed at ₹47.38. The stock reached a high of ₹48.25 and a low of ₹45.02 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹61,237.14 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹50.72 and its 52-week low is ₹6.96. On the BSE, a total of 13,832,002 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price of Suzlon Energy stock is ₹42.77 and the high price is ₹44.
The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹42.77, representing a 5% decrease from the previous value. The net change is -2.25, indicating a decline in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.74%
|3 Months
|6.37%
|6 Months
|124.44%
|YTD
|17.8%
|1 Year
|391.8%
The current data shows that the stock price of Suzlon is ₹45.02. It has experienced a percent change of -4.98, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.36, suggesting a decrease of ₹2.36 in the stock price. Overall, the stock of Suzlon has had a negative performance, with a decline in value.
On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, a total of 13,832,002 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was ₹47.38.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!