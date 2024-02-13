Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stocks plummet in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -5 %. The stock closed at 45.02 per share. The stock is currently trading at 42.77 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at 47.94 and closed at 47.38. The stock reached a high of 48.25 and a low of 45.02 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 61,237.14 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 50.72 and its 52-week low is 6.96. On the BSE, a total of 13,832,002 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:21 AM IST Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Suzlon Energy stock is 42.77 and the high price is 44.

13 Feb 2024, 10:00 AM IST Suzlon Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:52 AM IST Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹42.77, down -5% from yesterday's ₹45.02

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is 42.77, representing a 5% decrease from the previous value. The net change is -2.25, indicating a decline in the stock price.

13 Feb 2024, 09:36 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.74%
3 Months6.37%
6 Months124.44%
YTD17.8%
1 Year391.8%
13 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹45.02, down -4.98% from yesterday's ₹47.38

The current data shows that the stock price of Suzlon is 45.02. It has experienced a percent change of -4.98, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.36, suggesting a decrease of 2.36 in the stock price. Overall, the stock of Suzlon has had a negative performance, with a decline in value.

13 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹47.38 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, a total of 13,832,002 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was 47.38.

