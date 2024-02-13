Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stocks plummet in trading today

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹47.94 and closed at ₹47.38. The stock reached a high of ₹48.25 and a low of ₹45.02 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹61,237.14 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹50.72 and its 52-week low is ₹6.96. On the BSE, a total of 13,832,002 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.