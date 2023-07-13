comScore
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon closed today at 17.55, down -2.5% from yesterday's 18
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon closed today at ₹17.55, down -2.5% from yesterday's ₹18

1 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2023, 04:15 PM IST Livemint

Suzlon stock price went down today, 13 Jul 2023, by -2.5 %. The stock closed at 18 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.55 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at 18 and closed at 17.94. The stock had a high of 18.54 and a low of 17.63. The market capitalization of Suzlon is currently 18,131.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 18.54, while the 52-week low is 5.43. The BSE volume for Suzlon shares was 25,624,548.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jul 2023, 04:15:13 PM IST

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon closed today at ₹17.55, down -2.5% from yesterday's ₹18

Today, the closing price of Suzlon stock was 17.55, with a decrease of 2.5% from the previous day's closing price of 18. The net change in the stock price was -0.45.

13 Jul 2023, 03:21:22 PM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹17.53, down -2.61% from yesterday's ₹18

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price of the stock is 17.53. The percent change is -2.61, indicating a decrease in value, and the net change is -0.47, showing a decrease of 0.47 in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 03:06:09 PM IST

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹17.58, down -2.33% from yesterday's ₹18

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 17.58, with a percent change of -2.33. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.33% compared to the previous closing price. The net change is -0.42, indicating that the stock price has decreased by 0.42.

13 Jul 2023, 02:45:53 PM IST

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹17.61, down -2.17% from yesterday's ₹18

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is 17.61 with a percent change of -2.17. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.17% from its previous value. The net change is -0.39, indicating that the stock has decreased by 0.39. Overall, the data suggests that Suzlon stock has experienced a decline in value.

13 Jul 2023, 02:31:40 PM IST

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹17.69, down -1.72% from yesterday's ₹18

The current data shows that the stock price of Suzlon is 17.69, which has decreased by 1.72% or 0.31. This suggests a decline in the value of the stock.

13 Jul 2023, 02:18:09 PM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹17.58, down -2.33% from yesterday's ₹18

The current data shows that Suzlon stock has a price of 17.58. There has been a percent change of -2.33, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.42, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 02:02:36 PM IST

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹17.63, down -2.06% from yesterday's ₹18

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is 17.63, reflecting a percent change of -2.06 and a net change of -0.37. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, as indicated by the negative percent and net change. Investors who hold Suzlon stock may have experienced a decrease in the value of their investment.

13 Jul 2023, 01:50:01 PM IST

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹17.76, down -1.33% from yesterday's ₹18

The current data shows that the stock price of Suzlon is 17.76 with a percent change of -1.33 and a net change of -0.24. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.33% and the actual decrease in value is 0.24.

13 Jul 2023, 01:35:00 PM IST

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹17.78, down -1.22% from yesterday's ₹18

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is 17.78, with a percent change of -1.22 and a net change of -0.22. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.22% or 0.22.

13 Jul 2023, 01:18:50 PM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹17.79, down -1.17% from yesterday's ₹18

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is 17.79, which represents a decrease of 1.17% from the previous trading session. The net change in price is -0.21. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

13 Jul 2023, 01:04:51 PM IST

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹17.78, down -1.22% from yesterday's ₹18

The current data shows that Suzlon stock has a price of 17.78, which represents a decrease of 1.22% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -0.22.

13 Jul 2023, 12:53:37 PM IST

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹17.76, down -1.33% from yesterday's ₹18

The current data shows that the stock price of Suzlon is 17.76 with a percent change of -1.33 and a net change of -0.24. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.33% and the value has gone down by 0.24.

13 Jul 2023, 12:35:25 PM IST

13 Jul 2023, 12:33:18 PM IST

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹17.77, down -1.28% from yesterday's ₹18

The current data shows that Suzlon stock is priced at 17.77 with a percent change of -1.28. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.28% compared to its previous price. The net change is -0.23, indicating a decrease of 0.23 points. Overall, the stock is currently experiencing a slight decline in value.

13 Jul 2023, 12:18:03 PM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹17.73, down -1.5% from yesterday's ₹18

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 17.73, which represents a decrease of 1.5% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -0.27. Overall, this indicates a decline in the value of Suzlon stock.

13 Jul 2023, 12:03:02 PM IST

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹17.58, down -2.33% from yesterday's ₹18

The current stock price of Suzlon is 17.58. It has experienced a -2.33% percent change, resulting in a net change of -0.42.

13 Jul 2023, 11:52:20 AM IST

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹17.67, down -1.83% from yesterday's ₹18

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 17.67 with a percent change of -1.83 and a net change of -0.33. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change. It suggests that investors are selling their shares of Suzlon, causing the stock price to decline. Further analysis and information would be needed to determine the reasons behind this decline and the potential future performance of the stock.

13 Jul 2023, 11:34:37 AM IST

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹17.72, down -1.56% from yesterday's ₹18.0

The current data shows that the price of Suzlon stock is 17.72. There has been a percent change of -1.56, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.28, suggesting a decrease of 0.28 in the stock's price.

13 Jul 2023, 11:18:10 AM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹17.91, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹18

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 17.91. There has been a percent change of -0.5, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.09, which means that the stock price has decreased by 0.09. Overall, the data suggests that the Suzlon stock has experienced a slight decrease in its price.

13 Jul 2023, 11:00:05 AM IST

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹18.08, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹18

The current data shows that the stock price of Suzlon is 18.08, with a percent change of 0.44 and a net change of 0.08. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.44% and the net change in the price is an increase of 0.08.

13 Jul 2023, 10:48:12 AM IST

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹18.08, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹18

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that its price is 18.08, with a percent change of 0.44 and a net change of 0.08. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.44% from its previous value, resulting in a net increase of 0.08 rupees.

13 Jul 2023, 10:35:20 AM IST

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹18.08, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹18

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 18.08, with a percent change of 0.44 and a net change of 0.08. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.44% and the net change is an increase of 0.08. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 10:15:11 AM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹18.05, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹18

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is 18.05. There has been a percent change of 0.28, indicating a slight increase, and a net change of 0.05. This suggests that the stock has experienced a small positive movement.

13 Jul 2023, 10:04:54 AM IST

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹18.04, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹18

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 18.04 with a percent change of 0.22 and a net change of 0.04. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.22% or 4 paise. The overall stock price is relatively low at 18.04.

13 Jul 2023, 09:32:43 AM IST

13 Jul 2023, 09:32:16 AM IST

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹18.31, up 1.72% from yesterday's ₹18

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 18.31. There has been a 1.72% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.31.

13 Jul 2023, 09:19:43 AM IST

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹18.04, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹18

The current data shows that Suzlon stock has a price of 18.04. There has been a 0.22 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.04.

13 Jul 2023, 09:00:03 AM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹18, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹17.94

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 18 with a percent change of 0.33 and a net change of 0.06. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.33% or 6 paise.

13 Jul 2023, 08:16:00 AM IST

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹17.94 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Suzlon on the BSE had a volume of 25,624,548 shares with a closing price of 17.94.

