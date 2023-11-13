Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Surges in Trading Today

2 min read . 09:53 AM IST
Suzlon stock price went up today, 13 Nov 2023, by 1.28 %. The stock closed at 38.41 per share. The stock is currently trading at 38.9 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon's stock opened at 38.75 and closed at 37.98 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 38.75 and a low of 38.11 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 52,285.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 39.2 and the 52-week low is 6.96. The stock had a BSE volume of 5,294,171 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST Suzlon Live Updates

13 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹38.9, up 1.28% from yesterday's ₹38.41

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is 38.9, with a percent change of 1.28 and a net change of 0.49. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.28% from the previous trading session, with a net increase of 0.49.

13 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.66%
3 Months88.83%
6 Months359.39%
YTD257.55%
1 Year356.63%
13 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹38.52, up 1.42% from yesterday's ₹37.98

The current data shows that Suzlon stock is priced at 38.52 with a percent change of 1.42 and a net change of 0.54. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price.

13 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹37.98 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 5,294,171 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 37.98.

