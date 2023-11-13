Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Surges in Trading Today

Suzlon's stock opened at ₹38.75 and closed at ₹37.98 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹38.75 and a low of ₹38.11 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹52,285.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹39.2 and the 52-week low is ₹6.96. The stock had a BSE volume of 5,294,171 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹38.9, with a percent change of 1.28 and a net change of 0.49. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.28% from the previous trading session, with a net increase of 0.49.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.66%
|3 Months
|88.83%
|6 Months
|359.39%
|YTD
|257.55%
|1 Year
|356.63%
The current data shows that Suzlon stock is priced at ₹38.52 with a percent change of 1.42 and a net change of 0.54. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price.
On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 5,294,171 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹37.98.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!