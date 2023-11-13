Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Surges in Trading Today

Suzlon's stock opened at ₹38.75 and closed at ₹37.98 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹38.75 and a low of ₹38.11 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹52,285.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹39.2 and the 52-week low is ₹6.96. The stock had a BSE volume of 5,294,171 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.