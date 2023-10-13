Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, Suzlon Energy Ltd. opened at ₹28.29 and closed at ₹27.72. The stock had a high of ₹28.6 and a low of ₹27. The company's market capitalization is ₹36,921.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹29.82 and the 52-week low is ₹6.6. The stock had a trading volume of 11,682,829 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.