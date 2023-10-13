Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went down today, 13 Oct 2023, by -1.1 %. The stock closed at 27.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 26.9 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon

On the last day of trading, Suzlon Energy Ltd. opened at 28.29 and closed at 27.72. The stock had a high of 28.6 and a low of 27. The company's market capitalization is 36,921.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 29.82 and the 52-week low is 6.6. The stock had a trading volume of 11,682,829 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹26.9, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹27.2

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is 26.9, with a percent change of -1.1 and a net change of -0.3. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.1 percent, resulting in a net decrease of 0.3 rupees.

13 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Suzlon Live Updates

13 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹27.2, down -1.88% from yesterday's ₹27.72

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is 27.2, with a percent change of -1.88 and a net change of -0.52. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.88% and the price has decreased by 0.52.

13 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹27.72 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Suzlon had a volume of 11,682,829 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was 27.72.

