Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock plummets as trading takes a nosedive

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹20.85 and closed at ₹20.53. The stock reached a high of ₹21.25 and a low of ₹19.81 during the day. The market capitalization of Suzlon stood at ₹25,109.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was recorded at ₹21.25, while the 52-week low was ₹6.6. The stock had a trading volume of 40,053,174 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹19.55, down -3.41% from yesterday's ₹20.24
The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock's price is ₹19.55. There has been a 3.41% decrease in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of -0.69.
Suzlon Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.78%
|3 Months
|132.5%
|6 Months
|120.77%
|YTD
|90.57%
|1 Year
|185.7%
Suzlon Live Updates
Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹20.53 on last trading day
On the last day, Suzlon had a trading volume of 40,053,174 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹20.53.
