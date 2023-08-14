Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock plummets as trading takes a nosedive

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:46 AM IST Livemint

Suzlon stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2023, by -3.41 %. The stock closed at 20.24 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.55 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at 20.85 and closed at 20.53. The stock reached a high of 21.25 and a low of 19.81 during the day. The market capitalization of Suzlon stood at 25,109.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was recorded at 21.25, while the 52-week low was 6.6. The stock had a trading volume of 40,053,174 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2023, 09:46 AM IST Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹19.55, down -3.41% from yesterday's ₹20.24

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock's price is 19.55. There has been a 3.41% decrease in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of -0.69.

14 Aug 2023, 09:39 AM IST Suzlon Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.78%
3 Months132.5%
6 Months120.77%
YTD90.57%
1 Year185.7%
14 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Suzlon Live Updates

14 Aug 2023, 09:05 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹20.53 on last trading day

On the last day, Suzlon had a trading volume of 40,053,174 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 20.53.

