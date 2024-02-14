Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stocks plummet in trading today

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹43.55 and closed at ₹45.02. The stock reached a high of ₹44.69 and a low of ₹42.77 during the day. The market capitalization of Suzlon stands at ₹59,686.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹50.72 and the 52-week low is ₹6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 24,741,194 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, Suzlon Energy stock reached a low of ₹42.05 and a high of ₹45.76.
The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹43.85 with a percent change of -0.07 and a net change of -0.03. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.07% and the net change in price is -0.03.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.54%
|3 Months
|3.07%
|6 Months
|118.95%
|YTD
|14.92%
|1 Year
|385.08%
The current data shows that Suzlon stock has a price of ₹43.88 with a percent change of -2.53. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.53% from its previous value. The net change is -1.14, indicating a decrease of ₹1.14 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Suzlon had a volume of 24,741,194 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹45.02.
