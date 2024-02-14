Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stocks plummet in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -0.07 %. The stock closed at 43.88 per share. The stock is currently trading at 43.85 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at 43.55 and closed at 45.02. The stock reached a high of 44.69 and a low of 42.77 during the day. The market capitalization of Suzlon stands at 59,686.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 50.72 and the 52-week low is 6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 24,741,194 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:16 AM IST Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Suzlon Energy stock reached a low of 42.05 and a high of 45.76.

14 Feb 2024, 09:50 AM IST Suzlon Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:47 AM IST Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹43.85, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹43.88

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is 43.85 with a percent change of -0.07 and a net change of -0.03. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.07% and the net change in price is -0.03.

14 Feb 2024, 09:31 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.54%
3 Months3.07%
6 Months118.95%
YTD14.92%
1 Year385.08%
14 Feb 2024, 09:01 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹43.88, down -2.53% from yesterday's ₹45.02

The current data shows that Suzlon stock has a price of 43.88 with a percent change of -2.53. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.53% from its previous value. The net change is -1.14, indicating a decrease of 1.14 in the stock price.

14 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹45.02 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Suzlon had a volume of 24,741,194 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 45.02.

