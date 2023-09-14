Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stocks Plunge in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went down today, 14 Sep 2023, by -2.84 %. The stock closed at 22.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22.2 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon

Suzlon's stock opened at 22.1 and closed at 22.85 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 22.46 and a low of 21.71. The market capitalization of the company is 30,127.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 27 and the 52-week low is 6.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 44,549,428 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:34 AM IST Suzlon Live Updates

14 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹22.2, down -2.84% from yesterday's ₹22.85

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that its price is 22.2. There has been a percent change of -2.84, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.65, suggesting a decrease in the stock price by 0.65.

14 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹22.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Suzlon had a volume of 44,549,428 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the shares was 22.85.

