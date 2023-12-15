Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Soars: Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:57 AM IST
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 1.79 %. The stock closed at 37.33 per share. The stock is currently trading at 38 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at 38 and closed at 38.19. The highest price reached during the day was 38.6, while the lowest price was 37.1. The market capitalization of Suzlon is 50,658.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 44, and the 52-week low is 6.96. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 4,105,009 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 09:57 AM IST Suzlon Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹38, up 1.79% from yesterday's ₹37.33

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 38. There has been a percent change of 1.79, indicating an increase in price. The net change is 0.67, which means that the stock has increased by 0.67 in value.

15 Dec 2023, 09:41 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.35%
3 Months53.82%
6 Months158.48%
YTD252.36%
1 Year242.66%
15 Dec 2023, 09:22 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹36.34, down -2.65% from yesterday's ₹37.33

The current data shows that the stock price of Suzlon is 36.34. It has experienced a percentage change of -2.65, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -0.99, further suggesting a decline.

15 Dec 2023, 08:20 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹38.19 on last trading day

On the last day, Suzlon on the BSE had a trading volume of 4,105,009 shares with a closing price of 38.19.

