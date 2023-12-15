Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Soars: Positive Trading Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹38 and closed at ₹38.19. The highest price reached during the day was ₹38.6, while the lowest price was ₹37.1. The market capitalization of Suzlon is ₹50,658.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹44, and the 52-week low is ₹6.96. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 4,105,009 shares.
The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹38. There has been a percent change of 1.79, indicating an increase in price. The net change is 0.67, which means that the stock has increased by 0.67 in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.35%
|3 Months
|53.82%
|6 Months
|158.48%
|YTD
|252.36%
|1 Year
|242.66%
The current data shows that the stock price of Suzlon is ₹36.34. It has experienced a percentage change of -2.65, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -0.99, further suggesting a decline.
On the last day, Suzlon on the BSE had a trading volume of 4,105,009 shares with a closing price of ₹38.19.
