Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock surges in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Suzlon stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 4.99 %. The stock closed at 43.88 per share. The stock is currently trading at 46.07 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon opened at 42.5 and closed at 43.88. The stock reached a high of 46.07 and a low of 42.05 throughout the day. The market capitalization of Suzlon is 62,665.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 50.72 and the 52-week low is 6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon shares was 7,044,652.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.5%
3 Months3.97%
6 Months127.41%
YTD20.55%
1 Year423.3%
15 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹46.07, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹43.88

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 46.07, which represents a 4.99% increase from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is 2.19. This suggests that Suzlon's stock has experienced a significant increase in value.

15 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹43.88 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, a total of 7,044,652 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 43.88.

