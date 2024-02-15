Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock surges in today's trading

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon opened at ₹42.5 and closed at ₹43.88. The stock reached a high of ₹46.07 and a low of ₹42.05 throughout the day. The market capitalization of Suzlon is ₹62,665.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹50.72 and the 52-week low is ₹6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon shares was 7,044,652.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.