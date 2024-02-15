Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock surges in today's trading

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon opened at ₹42.5 and closed at ₹43.88. The stock reached a high of ₹46.07 and a low of ₹42.05 throughout the day. The market capitalization of Suzlon is ₹62,665.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹50.72 and the 52-week low is ₹6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon shares was 7,044,652.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.5%
|3 Months
|3.97%
|6 Months
|127.41%
|YTD
|20.55%
|1 Year
|423.3%
The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹46.07, which represents a 4.99% increase from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is 2.19. This suggests that Suzlon's stock has experienced a significant increase in value.
On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, a total of 7,044,652 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹43.88.
