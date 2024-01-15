Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹43.89 and closed at ₹43.53. The stock reached a high of ₹45.45 and a low of ₹43.15 during the day. The market capitalization of Suzlon is ₹61,062.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is also ₹45.45, while the 52-week low is ₹6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon shares on that day was 6,963,365 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.