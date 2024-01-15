Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 15 Jan 2024, by 3.31 %. The stock closed at 43.53 per share. The stock is currently trading at 44.97 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at 43.89 and closed at 43.53. The stock reached a high of 45.45 and a low of 43.15 during the day. The market capitalization of Suzlon is 61,062.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is also 45.45, while the 52-week low is 6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon shares on that day was 6,963,365 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹43.53 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Suzlon BSE had a volume of 6,963,365 shares and closed at a price of 43.53.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.