Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

Suzlon Energy Ltd. opened at ₹38.69 and closed at ₹38.41 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of ₹39.1 and a low of ₹37.8 during the day. The market capitalization of Suzlon Energy is ₹52,448.49 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹39.2 and its 52-week low is ₹6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon Energy was 10,199,645 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.