Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Suzlon stock price went up today, 15 Nov 2023, by 0.6 %. The stock closed at 38.41 per share. The stock is currently trading at 38.64 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Energy Ltd. opened at 38.69 and closed at 38.41 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of 39.1 and a low of 37.8 during the day. The market capitalization of Suzlon Energy is 52,448.49 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 39.2 and its 52-week low is 6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon Energy was 10,199,645 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹38.41 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Suzlon BSE had a volume of 10,199,645 shares and closed at a price of 38.41.

