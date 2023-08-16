Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stock Plummets in Trading Today
16 Aug 2023
Suzlon stock price went down today, 16 Aug 2023, by -0.99 %. The stock closed at 20.24 per share. The stock is currently trading at 20.04 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, Suzlon opened at ₹19.56 and closed at ₹20.24. The stock's high for the day was ₹20.2, while the low was ₹19.3. Suzlon has a market capitalization of ₹24,861.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹21.25, while the 52-week low is ₹6.6. On the BSE, a total of 21,79,5576 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
16 Aug 2023, 09:05:27 AM IST
Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹20.04, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹20.24
As of the current data, the stock price of Suzlon is ₹20.04. It has experienced a percent change of -0.99, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.2, which means the stock price has decreased by 0.2.
16 Aug 2023, 08:08:24 AM IST
Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹20.24 on last trading day
On the last day, Suzlon's BSE volume was 21,795,576 shares, and the closing price was ₹20.24.
