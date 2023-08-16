Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Suzlon opened at ₹19.56 and closed at ₹20.24. The stock's high for the day was ₹20.2, while the low was ₹19.3. Suzlon has a market capitalization of ₹24,861.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹21.25, while the 52-week low is ₹6.6. On the BSE, a total of 21,79,5576 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of Suzlon is ₹20.04. It has experienced a percent change of -0.99, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.2, which means the stock price has decreased by 0.2.
