Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Soars in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 2.02 %. The stock closed at 46.07 per share. The stock is currently trading at 47 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at 46.95 and closed at 46.07. The highest price reached during the day was 47.7, while the lowest price was 46.5. The market capitalization of Suzlon is 63,930.38 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 50.72, and the 52-week low is 6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon shares on that day was 9,793,535.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹47, up 2.02% from yesterday's ₹46.07

The current data shows that the stock price of Suzlon is 47. There has been a 2.02 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.93.

16 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹46.07 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Suzlon BSE had a volume of 9,793,535 shares and closed at a price of 46.07.

