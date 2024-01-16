Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stock Surges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 43.86 per share. The stock is currently trading at 44 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon Energy (NSE: SUZLON) opened at 45.39 and closed at 44.97. The stock reached a high of 45.7 and a low of 43.75 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 59,555.48 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 45.45 and the 52-week low is 6.96. The BSE volume for the day was 20,155,003 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:35 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹44, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹43.86

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is 44, with a percent change of 0.32 and a net change of 0.14. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.32% and the value has increased by 0.14.

16 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹44.97 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Suzlon BSE, the volume of shares traded was 20,155,003. The closing price for the stock was 44.97.

