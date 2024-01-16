Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stock Surges in Today's Trading

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon Energy (NSE: SUZLON) opened at ₹45.39 and closed at ₹44.97. The stock reached a high of ₹45.7 and a low of ₹43.75 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹59,555.48 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹45.45 and the 52-week low is ₹6.96. The BSE volume for the day was 20,155,003 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.