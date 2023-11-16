Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 0.77 %. The stock closed at 40.49 per share. The stock is currently trading at 40.8 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at 39.9 and closed at 38.64. The highest price reached during the day was 40.57, while the lowest price was 39.7. The market capitalization of Suzlon is currently 54,959.62 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 39.2, and its 52-week low is 6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 25,455,037 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:15 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹40.8, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹40.49

The current stock price of Suzlon is 40.8 with a percent change of 0.77 and a net change of 0.31. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.77% from its previous value and has experienced a net increase of 0.31.

16 Nov 2023, 08:19 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹38.64 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 25,455,037. The closing price for the day was 38.64 per share.

