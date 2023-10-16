comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Oct 16 2023 15:51:45
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127 1.6%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 666.1 -0.16%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,529.5 -0.47%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 575.7 -0.08%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 243.45 0.56%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon closed today at 28.19, up 4.99% from yesterday's 26.85
BackBack

Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon closed today at ₹28.19, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹26.85

13 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 06:42 PM IST
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 16 Oct 2023, by 4.99 %. The stock closed at 26.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 28.19 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SuzlonPremium
Suzlon

On the last day, Suzlon's stock opened at 27 and closed at 27.2. The high for the day was 27.45 and the low was 26.7. The market capitalization of the company is 36,446.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 29.82 and the 52-week low is 6.6. The stock had a trading volume of 6,730,271 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:42:50 PM IST

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon closed today at ₹28.19, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹26.85

Today, Suzlon stock closed at 28.19, with a percent change of 4.99 and a net change of 1.34. Yesterday's closing price was 26.85.

16 Oct 2023, 05:40:56 PM IST

Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Suzlon Energy stock today was 27.1, while the high price reached 28.19.

16 Oct 2023, 03:24:30 PM IST

Suzlon Energy Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Suzlon Energy Ltd stock is 6.65000, while the 52-week high price is 29.80000.

16 Oct 2023, 03:03:25 PM IST

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹28.19, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹26.85

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is 28.19 with a percent change of 4.99 and a net change of 1.34. This means that the stock price has increased by 4.99% and the value has increased by 1.34. This data suggests that Suzlon stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth. Investors may consider this stock as a potential investment opportunity.

16 Oct 2023, 02:36:39 PM IST

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹28.19, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹26.85

The current data shows that the stock price of Suzlon is 28.19, with a percent change of 4.99 and a net change of 1.34. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 4.99% and has gained 1.34 points.

16 Oct 2023, 02:19:53 PM IST

Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Suzlon Energy had a low price of 27.1 and a high price of 28.19 for the day.

16 Oct 2023, 01:48:14 PM IST

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹28.09, up 4.62% from yesterday's ₹26.85

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is 28.09, with a percent change of 4.62 and a net change of 1.24. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 4.62% or 1.24.

Click here for Suzlon News

16 Oct 2023, 01:23:38 PM IST

Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Suzlon Energy stock reached a low price of 27.1 and a high price of 28.18 for the day.

16 Oct 2023, 01:06:47 PM IST

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹28.12, up 4.73% from yesterday's ₹26.85

Based on the current data, the stock price of Suzlon is 28.12, which represents a percent change of 4.73. The net change in the stock price is 1.27.

16 Oct 2023, 12:55:58 PM IST

Suzlon Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:28:48 PM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹28.09, up 4.62% from yesterday's ₹26.85

Based on the current data, the Suzlon stock has a price of 28.09. It has seen a percent change of 4.62 with a net change of 1.24.

16 Oct 2023, 12:19:36 PM IST

Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Suzlon Energy reached a low of 27.1 and a high of 28.18 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 11:41:40 AM IST

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹28.1, up 4.66% from yesterday's ₹26.85

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that it is trading at a price of 28.1. There has been a percent change of 4.66, indicating an increase in the stock's value. The net change is 1.25, suggesting a positive movement in the stock's price. Overall, the data indicates that Suzlon stock has experienced a gain in value.

16 Oct 2023, 11:18:32 AM IST

Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Suzlon Energy had a low price of 27.1 and a high price of 28.18 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 11:16:36 AM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹28.09, up 4.62% from yesterday's ₹26.85

The Suzlon stock currently has a price of 28.09. It has seen a percent change of 4.62, with a net change of 1.24.

16 Oct 2023, 10:22:35 AM IST

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹28, up 4.28% from yesterday's ₹26.85

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 28, which represents a 4.28% increase from the previous value. The net change is 1.15, indicating a positive movement in the stock's value.

Click here for Suzlon Profit Loss

16 Oct 2023, 10:15:16 AM IST

Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Suzlon Energy reached a low of 27.1 and a high of 28.1 on the current trading day.

16 Oct 2023, 09:57:34 AM IST

Suzlon Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:44:49 AM IST

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹27.9, up 3.91% from yesterday's ₹26.85

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 27.9, with a percent change of 3.91 and a net change of 1.05. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 3.91% and the price has increased by 1.05 points.

16 Oct 2023, 09:00:58 AM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹26.85, down -1.29% from yesterday's ₹27.2

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 26.85. There has been a percent change of -1.29, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.35, suggesting a decrease of 0.35 in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 08:04:18 AM IST

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹27.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 6,730,271. The closing price of the shares was 27.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App