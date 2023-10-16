Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon closed today at ₹28.19, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹26.85

On the last day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹27 and closed at ₹27.2. The high for the day was ₹27.45 and the low was ₹26.7. The market capitalization of the company is ₹36,446.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹29.82 and the 52-week low is ₹6.6. The stock had a trading volume of 6,730,271 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon closed today at ₹28.19, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹26.85 Today, Suzlon stock closed at ₹28.19, with a percent change of 4.99 and a net change of 1.34. Yesterday's closing price was ₹26.85.

Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Suzlon Energy stock today was ₹27.1, while the high price reached ₹28.19.

Suzlon Energy Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Suzlon Energy Ltd stock is 6.65000, while the 52-week high price is 29.80000.

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹28.19, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹26.85 The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹28.19 with a percent change of 4.99 and a net change of 1.34. This means that the stock price has increased by 4.99% and the value has increased by ₹1.34. This data suggests that Suzlon stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth. Investors may consider this stock as a potential investment opportunity.

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹28.19, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹26.85 The current data shows that the stock price of Suzlon is ₹28.19, with a percent change of 4.99 and a net change of 1.34. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 4.99% and has gained 1.34 points.

Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Suzlon Energy had a low price of ₹27.1 and a high price of ₹28.19 for the day.

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹28.09, up 4.62% from yesterday's ₹26.85 The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹28.09, with a percent change of 4.62 and a net change of 1.24. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 4.62% or ₹1.24. Click here for Suzlon News

Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range Suzlon Energy stock reached a low price of ₹27.1 and a high price of ₹28.18 for the day.

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹28.12, up 4.73% from yesterday's ₹26.85 Based on the current data, the stock price of Suzlon is ₹28.12, which represents a percent change of 4.73. The net change in the stock price is 1.27.

Suzlon Live Updates SUZLON ENERGY More Information

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹28.09, up 4.62% from yesterday's ₹26.85 Based on the current data, the Suzlon stock has a price of ₹28.09. It has seen a percent change of 4.62 with a net change of 1.24.

Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Suzlon Energy reached a low of ₹27.1 and a high of ₹28.18 on the current day.

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹28.1, up 4.66% from yesterday's ₹26.85 The current data of Suzlon stock shows that it is trading at a price of ₹28.1. There has been a percent change of 4.66, indicating an increase in the stock's value. The net change is 1.25, suggesting a positive movement in the stock's price. Overall, the data indicates that Suzlon stock has experienced a gain in value.

Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Suzlon Energy had a low price of ₹27.1 and a high price of ₹28.18 on the current day.

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹28.09, up 4.62% from yesterday's ₹26.85 The Suzlon stock currently has a price of ₹28.09. It has seen a percent change of 4.62, with a net change of 1.24.

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹28, up 4.28% from yesterday's ₹26.85 The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹28, which represents a 4.28% increase from the previous value. The net change is 1.15, indicating a positive movement in the stock's value. Click here for Suzlon Profit Loss

Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Suzlon Energy reached a low of ₹27.1 and a high of ₹28.1 on the current trading day.

Suzlon Live Updates SUZLON ENERGY More Information

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹27.9, up 3.91% from yesterday's ₹26.85 The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹27.9, with a percent change of 3.91 and a net change of 1.05. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 3.91% and the price has increased by 1.05 points.

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹26.85, down -1.29% from yesterday's ₹27.2 The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹26.85. There has been a percent change of -1.29, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.35, suggesting a decrease of ₹0.35 in the stock price.

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹27.2 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 6,730,271. The closing price of the shares was ₹27.2.