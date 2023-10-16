Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon closed today at 28.19, up 4.99% from yesterday's 26.85

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon closed today at ₹28.19, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹26.85 Today, Suzlon stock closed at ₹28.19, with a percent change of 4.99 and a net change of 1.34. Yesterday's closing price was ₹26.85.

Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Suzlon Energy stock today was ₹27.1, while the high price reached ₹28.19. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Suzlon Energy Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Suzlon Energy Ltd stock is 6.65000, while the 52-week high price is 29.80000.

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹28.19, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹26.85 The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹28.19 with a percent change of 4.99 and a net change of 1.34. This means that the stock price has increased by 4.99% and the value has increased by ₹1.34. This data suggests that Suzlon stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth. Investors may consider this stock as a potential investment opportunity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹28.19, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹26.85 The current data shows that the stock price of Suzlon is ₹28.19, with a percent change of 4.99 and a net change of 1.34. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 4.99% and has gained 1.34 points.

Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Suzlon Energy had a low price of ₹27.1 and a high price of ₹28.19 for the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹28.09, up 4.62% from yesterday's ₹26.85 The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹28.09, with a percent change of 4.62 and a net change of 1.24. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 4.62% or ₹1.24. Click here for Suzlon News

Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range Suzlon Energy stock reached a low price of ₹27.1 and a high price of ₹28.18 for the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹28.12, up 4.73% from yesterday's ₹26.85 Based on the current data, the stock price of Suzlon is ₹28.12, which represents a percent change of 4.73. The net change in the stock price is 1.27.

Suzlon Live Updates {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹28.09, up 4.62% from yesterday's ₹26.85 Based on the current data, the Suzlon stock has a price of ₹28.09. It has seen a percent change of 4.62 with a net change of 1.24.

Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Suzlon Energy reached a low of ₹27.1 and a high of ₹28.18 on the current day.

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹28.1, up 4.66% from yesterday's ₹26.85 The current data of Suzlon stock shows that it is trading at a price of ₹28.1. There has been a percent change of 4.66, indicating an increase in the stock's value. The net change is 1.25, suggesting a positive movement in the stock's price. Overall, the data indicates that Suzlon stock has experienced a gain in value.

Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Suzlon Energy had a low price of ₹27.1 and a high price of ₹28.18 on the current day.

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹28.09, up 4.62% from yesterday's ₹26.85 The Suzlon stock currently has a price of ₹28.09. It has seen a percent change of 4.62, with a net change of 1.24.

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹28, up 4.28% from yesterday's ₹26.85 The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹28, which represents a 4.28% increase from the previous value. The net change is 1.15, indicating a positive movement in the stock's value. Click here for Suzlon Profit Loss

Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Suzlon Energy reached a low of ₹27.1 and a high of ₹28.1 on the current trading day.

Suzlon Live Updates

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹27.9, up 3.91% from yesterday's ₹26.85 The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹27.9, with a percent change of 3.91 and a net change of 1.05. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 3.91% and the price has increased by 1.05 points.

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹26.85, down -1.29% from yesterday's ₹27.2 The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹26.85. There has been a percent change of -1.29, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.35, suggesting a decrease of ₹0.35 in the stock price.