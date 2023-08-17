Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Soars in Trading Today
Suzlon stock price went up today, 17 Aug 2023, by 1.05 %. The stock closed at 20.04 per share. The stock is currently trading at 20.25 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹20.08 and closed at ₹20.04. The stock reached a high of ₹20.49 and a low of ₹20.05 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹25,121.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹21.25, while the 52-week low is ₹6.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 8,686,107 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Aug 2023, 09:05:06 AM IST
Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹20.25, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹20.04
The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹20.25. There has been a 1.05% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.21.
17 Aug 2023, 08:22:13 AM IST
Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹20.04 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 8,686,107. The closing price for the stock was ₹20.04.
