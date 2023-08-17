comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Soars in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 09:05 AM IST Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 17 Aug 2023, by 1.05 %. The stock closed at 20.04 per share. The stock is currently trading at 20.25 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SuzlonPremium
Suzlon

On the last day, Suzlon's stock opened at 20.08 and closed at 20.04. The stock reached a high of 20.49 and a low of 20.05 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 25,121.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 21.25, while the 52-week low is 6.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 8,686,107 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Aug 2023, 09:05:06 AM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹20.25, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹20.04

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 20.25. There has been a 1.05% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.21.

17 Aug 2023, 08:22:13 AM IST

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹20.04 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 8,686,107. The closing price for the stock was 20.04.

