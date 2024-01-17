Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock takes a hit on the market today

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day, Suzlon's stock (Suzlon Energy Limited) opened at ₹44 and closed at ₹43.86. The highest price it reached during the day was ₹44.15, while the lowest was ₹41.67. The company's market capitalization is ₹57,198.95 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was ₹45.7, while the lowest was ₹6.96. On the BSE, a total of 20,142,684 shares were traded for Suzlon.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.