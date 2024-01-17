Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock takes a hit on the market today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2024, by -4.08 %. The stock closed at 43.86 per share. The stock is currently trading at 42.07 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day, Suzlon's stock (Suzlon Energy Limited) opened at 44 and closed at 43.86. The highest price it reached during the day was 44.15, while the lowest was 41.67. The company's market capitalization is 57,198.95 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was 45.7, while the lowest was 6.96. On the BSE, a total of 20,142,684 shares were traded for Suzlon.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹42.07, down -4.08% from yesterday's ₹43.86

The current data shows that the stock price of Suzlon is 42.07. It has experienced a percentage change of -4.08, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.79, further confirming the decline in stock price.

17 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹43.86 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 20,142,684. The closing price for the shares was 43.86.

