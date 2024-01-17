Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock takes a hit on the market today

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day, Suzlon's stock (Suzlon Energy Limited) opened at ₹44 and closed at ₹43.86. The highest price it reached during the day was ₹44.15, while the lowest was ₹41.67. The company's market capitalization is ₹57,198.95 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was ₹45.7, while the lowest was ₹6.96. On the BSE, a total of 20,142,684 shares were traded for Suzlon.
The current data shows that the stock price of Suzlon is ₹42.07. It has experienced a percentage change of -4.08, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.79, further confirming the decline in stock price.
On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 20,142,684. The closing price for the shares was ₹43.86.
